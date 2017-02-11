Bus-covered van collision kills 13 in Faridpur

At least 13 people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run covered van on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur’s Nagarkanda on Friday night.

The accident took place around 11:00pm at Gajaria Crossing when a bus and a pickup van collided head-on. Both the vehicles caught fire on impact, and almost were burned to death.

Injured 35 people have been admitted to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarkanda Police Station ASM Nasim said a Dhaka-bound bus of Hanif Paribahan from Narail collided head-on with a covered van coming from opposite side, and the two vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision, leaving 13 dead on the spot.

He feared that the death toll may rise as the condition of some of the injured was critical.