2 retired army men crushed under truck

Two retired army men were crushed to death by a truck in the district on Friday night.

Six people were also injured in the accident that took place in Noyanpur area under Rajendrapur.

The deceased were identified as Abu Hanif, son of Afaj Uddin in West Noyanpur area of Gazipur sadar and a former employee of DGFI, and Anwar (42), a retired army soldier.

According to sources, a Rajendrapur-bound truck ran over an easy bike, leaving eight passengers of the easy bike injured.

The injured were immediately taken to Rajendrapur Combined Military Hospital where Abu Hanif and Anwar declared dead.