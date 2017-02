At least two people were killed and two other were injured in a road accident in the district on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 6.00am in Airmari area of Shreerampur under Baraigram upazila.

SI Ashraful Islam of Bonpara Highway Thana said a mini-truck hit another truck standing on the road, leaving two dead on the spot and two injured.

The deceased were identified as Chand (35) and Shahid (38).