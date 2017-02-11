India get Tamim, Mominul, Mahmudullah in first session

Sport Desk: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, middle-order batsmen Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah departed early in the third day of the one-off historic Test against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Tamim and Mominul Haque opened batting at 41/1. However, Tamim had to depart being a run-out in the third over of the day as they tried to take an impossible double.

Bangladesh lost second wicket for 44. Tamim who was unbeaten on 24 in the previous day, added only 1 run in the day 3.

Mominul was LBW in the first delivery of 25th over by Umesh Yadav. He scored only 12 runs as Bangladesh lost third wicket for 64.

Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan then made a 45-run partnership in the 4th wicket. Mahmudullah was LBW by Ishant Sharma in the 35th over scoring 28. Bangladesh’s fourth wicket fell for 109.

Bangladesh scored 84 runs for 3 wickets in the first session of Day 3. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 29 while Mushfiqur Rahim on 6 at lunch.

Earlier, India declared first innings at 687 for 6. Captain Virat Kohli had smashed a double-century while Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha made two-centuries.

This is Tigers first Test in Indian soil 17 year after they achieved Test-status.

Bangladesh Team

1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Mominul Haque 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim ( capt. & wk), 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mehedi Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

India Team

1 M Vijay, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt.), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 R Ashwin, 7 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Umesh Yadav.