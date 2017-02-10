Bangladeshi killed in BSF shooting in Kurigram

A Bangladeshi cattle trader was killed and another injured in Indian Border Security Force shooting near Chhatkaraibari border under Rowmari upazila in the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Tulu (55), a resident of Datbhanga union.

Confirming the news, Border Guard Bangladesh 35 Battalion director Lieutenant Colonel Atikur Rahman said they went to the border to bring cattle, and the incident happened early Friday.

BSF members patrolling in the area shot at him leaving Tulu dead on the spot and Sebat injured, he also said.