3 stone workers killed in Sylhet landslide

At least three stone workers were killed as a portion of a hillock collapsed on them while they were lifting stone from Bichanakandi stone quarry in Gowainghat upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat police station Delwar Hossain said the deceased could not be identified as the workers of the stone quarry hid the dead bodies to cover up the incident at night.

A portion of the hillock collapsed on them while they were lifting stone on Basid Mia’s field near Badepasha Kheya Ghat, leaving the trio dead on the spot, the OC said.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

On January 23, two stone workers were killed as a portion of a hillock collapsed on them while they were lifting stone from Shah Arefin Tila in Companiganj of Sylhet.