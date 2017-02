At least two persons were killed and four other were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and auto-rickshaw in the district on Friday morning.

The accident took place around 8.30am in Dugia area under Netrokona sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Wahed Ali (55) at Rupchandropur village under Atpara upazila and Muslem Uddin (40).

The injured are Amin (30), Hobi Mia (38), Palton Mia (30) and Ujjal Mia (35).

They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.