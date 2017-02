A Dhaka court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for 28 leaders and activists of BNP-led 20-party alliance including Barkatullah Bulu.

Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah of Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court passed the order on Thursday.

The warrants were issued in connection with a case filed with Mohammadpur police station under the special act.

A total of, 16 BNP men including Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Aman Ullah Aman got bail in the same case.