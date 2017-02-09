‘Who are behind arms making and selling?’

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged imams and Islamic scholars to find out reasons behind the rise of recent terrorism and militancy in Muslim countries.

The premier came up with the call while addressing the National Imam Conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Thursday.

Speaking at the conference, Sheikh Hasina said, “The countries which have a large number of Muslims are using arms. But who are making these arms and who are taking benefits from the making of these arms? Who are turning the lands of Muslim community into mayhem? You (imams and Islamic scholars) will think of it.”

“The people would listen to your advices and accept those . . . you earlier responded to my call to work against militancy and terrorism and you are working to this end. We want you would gear up the campaign to maintain peace and development,” she told the conference.

The prime minister said, “I have strong belief that we could certainly eliminate terrorism and militancy completely if you properly convince the people in this regard.”

She sought extended supports of imams and Islamic scholars in stamping out terrorism and militancy to maintain social peace and keep the pace of development in the country.

The premier identified terrorism-militancy and drug addiction as two biggest contemporary problems and underlined the need for steps to protect the countrymen, particularly the children and youths from these vices.

Describing Islam as the religion of peace, the premier expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh would be able to spread the main essence of Islam among the people by establishing peace in the country.

“Bangladesh would be able to do this … we want to show this to the whole world and we seek support from alem and ulema in this regard,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said a quarter is creating terrorism and anarchy across the world including Bangladesh in the name of Islam with whom Islam has no link.

“Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and humanity and this quarter is stigmatising holy Islam and making it questionable,” she said.

The premier said it is unfortunate that the image of Islam is being undermined and tarnished internationally as some people get involved in terrorism and militancy.

Islamic Foundation organised the event titled “National Children and Juveniles Cultural Competition and the National Imam Conference” with Religious Affairs Minister Principal Motiur Rahman in the chair.

Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Religious Affairs Ministry Bazlul Haque Harun, Secretary of the ministry Mohammad Abdul Jalil, Director General of Islamic Foundation Shamim Mohammad Afzal also spoke at the function.