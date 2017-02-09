Miraz strikes to dismiss Pujara

Sport Desk: Bangladesh spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz struck to break a hundred-plus partnership dismissing Cheshwar Pujara in the second session of the one-off historic Test against India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed struck in the first over after India won toss and chose to bat first. The 21-year old pacer bowled India opener Lokesh Rahul in the 4th delivery of the innings. India lost first wicket for only 2 runs.

However, couple of chances and half-chances of catches behind the stumps and slips along with an easy run out miss let India to go for lunch at 86/1 in 27 overs. Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 45 and 39 respectively.

Both the batsmen got fifties after lunch and made a hundred-plus partnership. But Miraz struck in the 51th over and made Pujara caught by Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stamps. Pujara departed scoring 83 with 9 boundaries.

He and Vijay added 178 runs in the second wicket. India crossed 200 as Vijay approached to his night Test hundred.

This is Tigers first Test in Indian soil 17 year after they achieved Test-status.

Bangladesh left pacer Subashis Roy and picked up spinner Taijul Islam in the XI considering the condition of the pitch.

Soumya Sarkar will open batting with Tamim Iqbal as Imrul Kayes ruled out for injury.

India left Karun Nair who scored 303 not out in his last innings and picket up Ajinkya Rahane.

Bangladesh Team

1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Mominul Haque 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim ( capt. & wk), 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mehedi Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

India Team

1 M Vijay, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt.), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 R Ashwin, 7 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Umesh Yadav.