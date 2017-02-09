AL expels Shahzadpur mayor

The ruling party Awami League (AL) has temporarily expelled Shahzadpur municipality mayor and the district organising secretary of the party Halimul Haque Miru.

The letter in this regard signed by Awami League Office Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap was served to Miru’s home on Wednesday night.

Belal Hossain, the District Office Secretary of the party, confirmed the news.

“You (Miru) was temporarily expelled for violating organising rules,” the letter revealed.

He asked to reply within 15 working days as to why he should not expelled permanently.