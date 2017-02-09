Dhaka-Mymensingh train services suspended

Train services on Dhaka-Mymensing route have been disrupted as several pillars and slippers were damaged in fire broke out at Tongi Bazar area in Gazipur.

Tongi Fire Station and locals said a Polythene bag filled with garbage at Tongir Bazar area caught fire around 6:00am on Thursday. Being informed, Tongi Fire Service men rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after their frantic efforts of an hour.

Atikul Rahman, Station Officer of Tongi Fire Service, said several pillars and slippers of the rail bridge were damaged in the fire, disrupting the train services over the bridge.

However, train movement is normal over another bridge of the area.