PM seeks more cooperation to combat militancy

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought more cooperation from all including armed forces in combating militancy and terrorism to keep undisrupted the country’s ongoing development process.

“We want to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and peaceful country in South Asia in the spirit of the War of Liberation. So, we don’t want any incidents to happen that will impede the country’s ongoing development,” she said.

The prime minister made the statement while addressing as the chief guest the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2016-17 Course at Sheikh Hasina Complex at DSCSC at Mirpur Cantonment in the capital on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hasina said militancy and terrorism of late appeared as a new global phenomenon exposing the entire world including Bangladesh to a crisis.

As part of a massive and stern anti-militancy campaign, she said, her government is motivating the people to fight such social menaces.

“The law enforcement agencies have been mobilised to spearhead an anti-militancy clampdown alongside creating social awareness against terrorism and militancy, while the armed forces have earned capability to this end,” she said.

The premier also urged all sections of the society to play their due role so that children don’t get involved in terrorism and militancy and addicted to drugs.

“I would like to call upon all to build a resistance against terrorism and militancy from their respective positions side by side with creating awareness about the social vices,” she said.

Citing the importance of Bangladesh’s geographical location, the premier called upon all including the armed forces to work together to safeguard country’s independence and sovereignty.

“All will have to keep in mind that the country’s geographical position is very important and we ourselves have to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty . . . all will have to work together for this,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also said all will have to devote themselves to materialising the dream of the 1971 martyrs and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by establishing a hunger and poverty-free Sonar Bangla.

