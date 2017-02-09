Trump writes to China’s Xi, seeks ‘constructive relationship’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 8) sent a letter to China’s President Xi Jinping saying he looked forward to working with him “to develop a constructive relationship” that benefits both countries, the White House said in a statement.

The letter also thanked Xi for his congratulatory letter on Trump’s inauguration and wished the Chinese people a prosperous Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

China’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Trump and Xi have yet to speak directly since Trump took office on Jan. 20, although they did talk soon after Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said last week the two countries were remaining “in close touch”.

That contact has been led by China’s top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, who outranks the foreign minister.

Yang told Michael Flynn, Trump’s National Security Advisor, last week that China hopes it can work with the United States to manage and control disputes and sensitive problems.