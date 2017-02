Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad has said that we want free, fair and credible elections under new Election Commission.

“Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner has already vowed to hold every election free, fair and credible. We also want this”.

HM Ershad said while speaking as the chief guest at a joint meet of the party in the city on Thursday noon.

Jatiya Party Co Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Ruhul Amin Hawladar and other senior leaders were also present.