Gold prices in the local market have increased again by around Tk 583 to Tk 992 per bhori (11.664 grams) after it became costlier in the international market.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS), in a statement on Wednesday said the new rate for gold and silver would be effective from Thursday.

Each bhori (11.664) of 22-carat gold will now cost Tk 47,068 while 21-carat gold will cost Tk 44,964.

This is the second time in this year BAJUS increased the gold price.