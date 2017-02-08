Anarchic situation arose, if polls not held Jan 5

An anarchic situation would have arisen in the country, if election was not held on January 5 in 2014, outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad said.

He made the statement at a press conference held at the Media centre of Election Commission in city’s Agargaon area on Wednesday noon.

He said no political party put pressure on the EC during his tenure. “We had to face many challenges. Yet we succeeded to hold polls fairly despite some starry incidents,” the outgoing CEC said on his last day of office.

The other four election commissioners of the EC– Mohammad Abdul Mobarak, Mohammad Abu Hafiz, Brigadier General Md Zabed Ali (retd) and Md Shah Nawaz — were also present at the briefing.

Earlier on February 6, President Abdul Hamid appointed a batch of new election commissioners who will organise and oversee the next parliamentary election.