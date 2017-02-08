Jihad death: Verdict on Feb 26

A Dhaka court has fixed February 26 to deliver the verdict over the death of a four-year-old boy, Jihad, who died after falling into a deep well in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur area in 2014.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Judge Court-5 on Wednesday fixed the date after completion of the argument hearing.

On December 26, 2014, Jihad died after falling into a 17-inch diameter abandoned shaft, near his house at Bangladesh Railway Colony in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur while playing with friends.

His body was pulled out by a band of indomitable volunteers the following day, around 15 minutes after the fire service called off a near 23-hour search.

On December 28, victim’s father Nasir Uddin filed a case in this regard.

The court on October 4 last year framed charges against six people including five engineers of Bangladesh Railway for the death.