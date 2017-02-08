BD Women defeated by Pakistan in ICC WC Qualifier

Sport Desk: Bangladesh National Women Cricket team have faced a 67-run defeat in their second match in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka Wednesday.

Batting first at P Sara Oval in Colombo, Pakistan Women scored 227 all out in 50 overs.

Bismah Maroof scored highest 35 runs for her team while Rabiya Shah and Ayesha Zafar added 34 runs each.

Bangladesh’s Rumana Ahmed claimed 3 wickets for 40 while Salma Khatun and Khadija Tul Kubra took 2 wickets each for 37 and 43 respectively.

Chasing a decent total, Bangladesh were all out scoring 160 in 49.3 overs.

Nigar Sultana scored highest 41 runs for her team while Sanjida Islam added 34 more. Only two other Bangladeshi cricketers were able to cross two digits which led them to the massive defeat.

Pakistan’s Ghulam Fatima took 3 wickets for 28 while Sana Mir and Nashra Sandhu got 2 wickets each.

Earlier, Bangladesh thrashed Papua New Guinea by 118 runs in their first match yesterday.

Bangladesh will take on Scotland on Friday at Colombo Cricket Club Ground.