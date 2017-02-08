AL will be able to build Golden Bangla: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said only Awami League will be able to establish Golden Bangla, the dream of father of the Nation Bangabandhu.

The Premier made the assertion while replying to a question of Mamunur Rashid Kiron at the National Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The leader of the Parliament said that Awami League is determined to build a developed, happy, prosperous and upper middle income country by 2041.

Quoting some speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina said, “Bangladesh achieved lower middle income status under the leadership of Awami League.”

“I firmly believe that only Awami League will be able to establish Golden Bangla by 2041, the dreamy developed country of father of the nation”, She added.