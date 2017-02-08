‘No new countries added to Trump’s travel ban list’

International Desk: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday (February 7) that the United States is not considering adding any countries to its list of seven whose nationals were temporarily banned, under an executive order, from entering the country on visas.

“There are no other countries right now being contemplated being put on any type of a travel pause,” Kelly told the House Homeland Security Committee.

Kelly was responding to reports that the Trump administration was considering adding 12 countries to the list.

Trump’s immigration order puts a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and a 120-day halt to all refugees.

The executive order has been temporarily blocked by a court order.

Source: Agencies