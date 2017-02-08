Uttara schoolboy killing: 8 of teen gang held

The Rapid Action Battalion have arrested eight members of teen groups ‘Disco Boys’ and ‘Big Boss’ operating in Uttara for their alleged involvement in the killing of ninth-grader Adnan Kabir.

RAB-1 arrested the members of the gang groups from different places in Uttara on Tuesday night.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, senior assistant director of Rab’s legal and media wing, confirmed the mater on Wednesday morning.

He said the arrestees in primary interrogation confessed of their involvement in the killing.

Details would be disclosed at a media briefing later in the day, he added.

Earlier on January 6, Adnan Kabir, 15, a member of a local teenage boys’ group ‘Nine Star’, was beaten to death by the members of his rival group.