Four people have been killed and six others injured as a truck fell into a roadside ditch after its driver losing control over steering.

The accident occurred at Ashariyar Char area of the district’s Sonargaon upazila early Wednesday.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Administration) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the news.

The injured were admitted different local hospitals, he added.