2 Robbers killed in Bogra ‘gunfight’

Two members of an inter-district robbery group were killed in a gunfight with police at Panchpirtola area of the district’s Kahalu upazila on Tuesday late night.

Police also held two other robbers and seized a pistol, five rounds of bullets and a magazine from the scene.

The deceased were identified as Dulal of Dupchachia and Ibrahim of Nandigram upazila.

They were accused in at least a dozen of cases including robbery and murder filed with Bogra sadar and different police stations of Sirajganj.

Nur-E-Alam Siddique, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahalu Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said some 5 to 6 robbers were taking preparations to commit robbery at Panchpir area in the night. Being informed, police conducted a drive there. Sensing the presence of police, the robbers fired at them. Law enforcers also retaliated for self defence, leaving Dulal and Ibrahim bullet-hit.

They were rushed to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital in Bogra where they succumbed around 6:00am on Wednesday.