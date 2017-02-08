One killed in Teknaf firing

A youth was killed in firing among Yaba traffickers at hill area adjacent to Teknaf land port on Wednesday morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Md Abdul Mazid, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said locals heard sounds of firing early Wednesday. Being informed, police rushed to the spot and found an unknown youth dead on the spot.

Law enforcers also found a gun and 2000 pieces of Yaba tablets at the scene, he added.

The youth might be killed in firing among Yaba traffickers, he said.