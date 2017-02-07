New EC to take oath on Feb 15

Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda and other commissioners will take oath on February 15.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha will administer the oath at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on that day.

On Monday, President Hamid picked former secretary KM Nurul Huda as the chief election commissioner and four other election commissioners-former additional secretary Mahbub Talukder, former secretary Rafiqul Islam, former district judge Kabita Khanam, and former army brigadier general Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury.