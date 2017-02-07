Fire at Santal homes: HC orders withdrawal of SP, cops

The High Court ordered withdrawal of Gaibandha police superintendent and actions against involved policemen on charge of setting fire at Santal homes.

The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Krishna Debnath passed the order on Tuesday noon.

Earlier on January 31, the court accepted the judicial report of the incident. The report said investigators found the involved of some police members in the attack after analyzing the video footage, witnesses’ statements and other documents.

On November 6, at least 25 people were injured in a clash between indigenous people and labourers as well as police at Shahebganj sugarcane farm of Rangpur Sugar Mills in Gobindaganj upazila over land dispute.

Following the clash, at least two people of the ethnic community died.