Flying start for BD Women in ICC World Cup Qualifier

Sport Desk: Bangladesh National Women Cricket team have started the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier with a massive win of 118-run against Papua New Guinea in their first match in the in Sri Lanka Tuesday.

Bangladesh scored 215 runs for 6 wickets after skipper Rumana Ahmed won toss and chose to bat first at Colombo Cricket Club Ground. In reply, Papua New Guinea Women were all out for only 97 runs in 32.1 overs.

Bangladesh’s Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque smashed half-centuries to put a decent total. Sharmin scored 56 off 86 with 7 boundaries while Fargana added 51 off 72 with the same number of boundaries.

An unbeaten 7th wicket 55-run partnership between Salma Khatun and Shaila Sharmin accelerated the score of Bangladesh. Salma was not out scoring 32 off 31 with 4 boundaries while Shaila on 20. Besides, Sanjida Islam scored 28.

Papua New Guinea bowlers Ravina Oa, Mairi Tom and Sibona Jimmy took 2 wickets each.

Chasing a decent total of 216, Papua New Guinea kept loosing wickets from the beginning and only 3 of their cricketers were able to rich two digits among them highest individual score was 32.

Bangladesh’s Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Panna Ghosh and Jahanara Alam claimed 2 wickets each.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh Women 215/6 (50 overs), Sharmin 56, Fargana 51, Salma 32* (Ravina Oa 2/23, Mairi Tom 2/35 and Sibona Jimmy 2/32).

Papua New Guinea 97/10 (32.1 overs), Pauke Siaka 32, Konio Oala 29, Tanya Ruma 20 (Rumana 2/13, Salma 2/14, Panna 2/20, Jahanara 2/27).

Result: Bangladesh Women win by 118 runs.