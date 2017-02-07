Housing minister gets bail in graft case

A Chittagong court granted bail to Housing and Public Works Minister Mosharraf Hossain after he surrendered in a corruption case.

The Minister surrendered before Senior Special Judge’s Court in the port city on Tuesday morning as per the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

He also sought bail in the case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission for giving permission to a construction of a high-rise building on a parking space in Hyderabad area of the city 10 years ago.

Granting him bail, Judge Md Shahinur accepted charge sheet pressed by the police in the case.

The court also resumed the trial proceedings as per the instruction of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.