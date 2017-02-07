Nobel Prize replica stolen from Kailash Satyarthi’s home

International Desk: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house in south Delhi has been burgled and his Nobel prize replica is among the objects that have been stolen, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the theft was discovered by the staff of the social activist on Tuesday morning.

63-year-old Satyarthi is currently attending the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in America.

Meanwhile, an FIR under section 380 (house theft) of the IPC has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects.

“All scrap dealers and local criminals from the area have been detained,” a senior police officer said, adding, “Fingerprints and other evidences have also been recorded from the spot.”

The burglary incident has created fear in the minds of Delhi residents as Satyarthi’s house is located in south Delhi’s posh Alaknanda area.

Last year, several valuable items, including idols and “copper Gandhi glasses” gifted by the Prime Minister, were stolen from Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor home in the early hours of November 29.

Source: Agencies