SSC examinee killed after leaning head out of bus window

A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was killed after banging his head on a lamppost in the process of leaning through a bus window in city’s Mohakhali.

The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rakibul Islam alias Rashidul, 18.

Rakibul was going to appear SSC examination at Shaheed Ramijuddin Cantonment School and College. At one stage, he popped out his head of the bus window near Mohakhali flyover. His head banged with a lamppost and got seriously wounded. He was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctors declaired him dead, said Zakir Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector of Banani Police Station.

The dead body then sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the police official added.

The deceased’s father Jahangir Alam said his son was a student of Banani Bidya Niketon School and was on his way to appear for English first part test in Dhaka cantonment.