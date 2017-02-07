Death warrant read out to Mufti Hannan

The prison authorities have been read out the death warrant to Huji leader Mufti Abdul Hannan at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur.

The death warrant was read out to the condemned death-row convict when it reached the prison on Friday night.

Md Mizanur Rahman, Senior Jail Super of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail, confirmed the news to reporters on Tuesday morning.

He said further step will be taken according to the decision of top authorities after completing all legal procedures properly.

Mufti Hannan was awarded death sentence in the case filed for the 2004 grenade attack on the then UK envoy in Bangladesh.

On December 7, 2016, the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty to Mufti Hannan, the chief of the outlawed militant outfit.

In 2004, former UK high commissioner Anwar Choudhury along with around 70 others was hurt and three were killed in the attack at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in Sylhet.

The Bangladesh-born envoy, barely 18 days into his new assignment, suffered minor leg injuries in the grenade attack after Juma prayers.

On December 23, 2008, the Sylhet Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Mufti Hannan, Bipul and Ripon to death, and Ovi and Abu Zandal to life imprisonment for the grenade attack and the killings.