Search committee hands over name list to President

The search committee handed over a list of 10 persons to President Abdul Hamid this evening in a bid to reconstitute Election Commission (EC).

The six-member search panel headed by Supreme Court Judge Syed Mahmud Hossain entered the Bangabhaban around 6:30pm on Monday and held a meeting with the President.

During the meeting, the list of 10 persons was handed over to the President.

Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told reporters about the handing over of the list after the meeting.

He said, “Details regarding this will be briefed at 9:00pm at the secretariat.”

Earlier, the search committee finalised the list where the ten names it picked from the recommendations made by political parties. A report in this regard was prepared to submit to the president for selecting the chief and other commissioners of the EC.

“After submitting the report to the president it will be decided later whether the names on the list will be made public,” Abdul Wadud, additional secretary of the cabinet division.