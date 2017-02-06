Suranjit’s body taken to Sunamganj

The body of Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta has been taken to Shalla Upazila of Sunamganj from Sylhet on Monday.

People from all walks of life were seen paying tributes to the Awami League leader.

The body of Suranjit will be taken Dirai Upazila to complete his funeral.

Earlier, a helicopter carrying the body reached Sunamganj from Sylhet.

Chief whip of Jatiya Sangsad A.S.M. Feroz, state minister for finance and planning M.A. Mannan, AL organizing secretaries Ahmmed Hossain and Advocate Misbah Uddin, and Suranjit’s son Soumen Sengupta were with the body.