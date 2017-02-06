Govt to form Sovereign Wealth Fund

The government is going to form a Sovereign Wealth Fund starting with US $ 2 billion – which will be US $10 billion in five years.

The approval to the decision in principle to form the fund was given at a regular cabinet meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Cabinet Secretary M Shafiul Alam made the disclosure to reporters after the meeting.

The fund will be at the disposal of the government for executing public-interest projects, he said.

Initiatives to form a law and framework of the fund and its expenditure will be taken soon, the Cabinet Secretary added.