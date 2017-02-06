HC acquits 26 convicts

The High Court (HC) today (Monday) acquitted twenty six convicts in Abdul Latif murder case in Araihazar of Narayanganj.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Bakar Siddique and Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam delivered the verdict after hearing on the appeals filed by the convicts.

Among the acquitted, five were sentenced to death while the 21 others life-term imprisonment.

Earlier on November 23, 2009, judge of Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Md Jalal Uddin sentenced five people to death and 23 others to life term rigorous imprisonment (RI) for murdering power loom businessman Abdul Latif at Mordasadi village in Araihazar upazila.