Bangladeshi killed by Myanmar border guard

A Bangladeshi fisherman was shot dead and another injured as Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) opened fire on them on Monday morning.

BGP men opened fire on them around 10.30am while fishing in the Bay of Bengal near Teknaf upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, son of Kabir Ahmed, a resident of Chowdhurypara of Teknaf municipality.

The injured fisherman is Mostafa Hossain, son of Sona Mia of the same area.

Hakim Ali, also a fisherman, said a group of fishermen were fishing there. At one stage, a BGP team intruded into the Bangladesh water territory and opened fire on the fishermen, leaving Nurul dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured fisherman was taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.