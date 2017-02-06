Search committee meets President today

The search committee will meet President Abdul Hamid today (Monday) to form the next Election Commission.

The meeting will start at 5.00pm, Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the President, told risingbd.com Sunday.

On January 25, President Abdul Hamid formed the search committee, headed by Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, after holding talks with 31 political parties on EC formation.

The other members of the committee include Justice Obaidul Hassan, a High Court judge; Muhammed Sadique, chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission; Masud Ahmed, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh; Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam, trustee board member of Transparency International Bangladesh; and Shireen Akhter, pro-vice chancellor of Chittagong University.

According to a gazette notification issued that day, the panel would recommend two names each for the posts of CEC and four election commissioners. And it would present its recommendations to the president in 10 working days.

On the PM’s advice, the president would then appoint the CEC and the commissioners.

In its first meeting on January 28, the search committee requested 31 political parties to propose five names each for the posts of CEC and commissioners by January 31.

The committee then shortlisted 20 names from 125 names proposed by 26 political parties. It, however, didn’t disclose the names.

The committee also held meetings with civil society members to get their views on EC formation.