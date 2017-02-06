Youth who assaulted college girl arrested

The youth, who reportedly slapped a college girl indiscriminately inside her college compound in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria, has been arrested.

Police arrested Pritam Ghosh (24) from Radhanagar area under Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Sunday midnight.

According to sources, Pritam Ghosh, son of Mohon Ghosh had been harassing the girl, a student of Akhaura Shahid Memorial Degree College, for a long time.

On Saturday, Pritam entered the college common room at noon and asked the girl to talk to him. As she expressed unwillingness to talk, he slapped her indiscriminately.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with Akhaura Police Station following the incident.