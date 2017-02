A youth was killed and 32 other were injured in a road accident in the district’s Godagari upazila on Monday morning.

The accident took place around 8.30am in Kadipur area.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, son of Akbar Ali at Sahabdipur village.

According to sources, a BRTC bus plunged into a roadside place after being hit by an auto rickshaw, leaving one dead the spot and 32 injured.