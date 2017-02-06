Tribute being paid to Suranjit in Sylhet

People from all walks of life in Sylhet are paying tribute to the remains of Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta.

Suranjit Sengupta, former railway minister, died yesterday at the age of 72.

He was the AL lawmaker from Sunamganj-2 constituency and a member of the party’s advisory council. Also, he was the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry.

A helicopter carrying the body reached Sylhet Osmani International airport at 10:30am this morning.

The body has been kept at Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar where people including politicians and cultural activists are paying their homage to Suranjit Sengupta.

The body will be taken to his constituency Dirai upazila of Sunamganj for cremation later in the day.