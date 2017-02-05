President, PM pay tributes to Suranjit

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to veteran Awami League leader and former minister Suranjit Sengupta, MP, by placing wreaths on his coffin at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here on Sunday afternoon.

The president placed the wreaths first on the coffin draped in the national flag followed by the prime minister around 4:00pm.

Earlier, the body of Suranjit Sengupta was taken to South Plaza of the National Parliament at 2:55pm.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi Mian, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad, Chief Whip ASM Feroze and other whips also placed wreaths separately on the coffin.

Later, a guard of honour was given to Sengupta by the members of Bangladesh Police, while Chief Whip spoke briefly on his life and works.

Suranjit Sengupta died at Labaid hospital early today after prolonged illness. He was 72.

He was suffering from cancer which led to the collapse of his central nervous system and due to that his lung stopped functioning. He was on life support at the hospital since last night.