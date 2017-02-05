PM for integrating EFA initiatives with SDG-4

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the E-9 countries of the UNESCO to align and integrate their initiatives of ‘Education for All’ with the SDG-4 to achieve the goal of universal education.

“As we have stepped in the era of SDGs, we have to align and integrate our initiatives and strategies with the ‘SDG-4’ (Education-2030) taking along the lessons and achievements of MDGs and EFA,” she said inaugurating E-9 Ministerial Meeting at Hotel Radisson in the city.

“We are living in a world where we depend on each other despite our diversity in culture, religion, race and language. Education can play a bridging role in promoting mutual understanding, tolerance and friendship,” she said adding that education also gives the foundation of right values and dynamism of aspirations and required competencies.

The E9 is a forum of nine countries to achieve the goals of the UNESCO’s ‘Education for All’ (EFA) initiative. The “E” stands for education and the “9” represents nine countries: Bangladesh., Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria and Pakistan.

E-9 initiative has become a forum for the countries to discuss their experiences related to education, exchange best practices, and monitor EFA-related progress.

Representing over half of the world’s population and 70% of the world’s illiterate adults, the E-9 forum was launched in 1993 at the EFA Summit in New Delhi.

Education Minister and new chairperson of E-9 Nurul Islam Nahid, Minister for Primary and Mass Education Advocate Mostafizur Rahman spoke among others, on the occasion while Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova was in the chair.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan and outgoing chair of E-9 Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, presented the progress report from last meeting of the forum held in November 2014 and handed over chairmanship to Bangladesh’s education minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the SDG-4 aims mainly at ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning while E-9 has become a common platform of North-South-South cooperation in the context of the new Global Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

BSS