Here are all 41 accounts Trump follows on Twitter

International Desk: US President Donald Trump is following a mixed bag of characters on Twitter.

While his follower count rises — 23.2 million and growing — his following list is a fraction of the size.

So what are the 41 accounts Trump follows? They’re his children, a bevy of Fox News hosts, and his own hotels and golf courses.

Here are all the accounts Trump follows on Twitter.

First lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s third wife. The pair married in 2005.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump is Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. The former model married Donald Trump Jr. in 2005, and they now have five children.

Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest son of Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, and has been working for the Trump Organization since shortly after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s eldest daughter

Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump’s second-eldest child and one of his closest advisers. She has stepped away from her business ties with the Trump Organization and her fashion label to move to Washington, DC.

Lara Trump and Eric Trump

Lara Trump married Eric Trump, the third child of Donald and Ivana, in 2014. Lara is a former personal trainer and producer for CBS. Eric works for the Trump Organization and was also actively involved in “The Apprentice.”

Tiffany Trump, Trump’s youngest daughter

Tiffany Trump — Donald’s youngest daughter and only child with second wife Marla Maples — is 23 and a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She spoke at the Republican National Convention in July but otherwise keeps a lower profile than Trump’s other adult children.

Trump Organization, the parent company of Trump Hotels, Trump International Reality, and more

In November, Donald Trump announced he would cede control of the Trump Organization, which also owns Trump Winery and Trump Gold, to a team of executives and his adult children, specifically Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Ivanka Trump has since stepped away from any business holdings as she moves to Washington, DC.

Trump also follows several other individual accounts for his holdings, including:

• Trump Golf

• Trump Waikiki hotel

• Trump National Doral golf course and hotel

• Trump Vegas Hotel

• Trump Hotel Chicago

• Trump Washington, DC, golf course

• Trump Los Angeles golf course

Source: businessinsider.com