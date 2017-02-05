Country has lost a dedicated politician: PM

Desk Report: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of veteran Awami League leader and former minister Suranjit Sengupta, also a member of the parliament.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the premier recalled the checkered political career of Suranjit Sengupta, saying that his death is an irreparable loss to the country’s political arena.

“The country has lost a dedicated politician, while Awami League has lost a dedicated leader in his death,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also remembered his contributions to strengthening

parliamentary democracy and said he played a significant role in framing the country’s first constitution.

“The country has also lost an experienced parliamentarian in his death,” she said.

The prime minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Sengupta, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, died of lung cancer at Labaid Hospital in Dhaka early today. He was 72.

A member of Awami League Advisory Council, Sengupta previously served as the railways minister.

Source: BSS