Suranjit’s funeral Monday

The Funeral of the veteran Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta will be held at his ancestral home Shalla of Sunamganj on Monday.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at the capital’s Labaid Hospital on Sunday morning.

Earlier, Quader rushed there after he came to know the death of Suranjit.

He said, “The body will be taken to Dhakeshawri temple around 12:00pm. Later, the body will be taken to the south plaza of the Jatiya Parliament around 3:00pm. There, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and lawmakers will pay their last respects to the body.”

“The body will be taken to Sylhet around 10:00am and to his Electoral area at 1:00pm on Monday. There, people of all walks of life will pay respects to the body. Then, his funeral will be held at Dirai of Shalla in Sunamganj, Suranjit’s ancestral home,” he added.

The Awami League Advisory council member Suranjit Sengupta died while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital in the capital around 04:24am on Sunday. He was kept on life support.

Suranjit was reportedly diagnosed with lung infection and hemoglobin deficiency, according to hospital sources.

The 72-year-old politician from Sylhet joined Awami League in the early ‘90s. Suranjit was appointed railway minister in 2012 but resigned within five months after a bribery scandal. He was later reappointed as a minister without portfolio.