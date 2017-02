Soumya Sarkar hits fifty against India A

Sport Desk: Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar on Sunday hit a half-century against India A in the 2-day tour match in Hyderabad before the historic one-off Test that began on February 9.

The 23-year left-hand batsman came into the crease after opener Imrul kayes (4) went back early in the 5th over of the game.

Soumya played 73 balls and hit 9 fours and a six to 52 before being LBW off Shahbaz Nadeem.

However, Bangladesh lost fourth wicket just for 89 in 24 overs. The other batsmen departed to the pavilion are Tamim Iqbal (13), and Mominul Haque (5).

The match is being held at Gymkhana Ground. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mushifqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat first.

15 players of both teams can play the match. Among them, 11 can bat while 11 can field.

However, Shakib, Taskin and Kamrul Islam have not been named in the playing XI.

Teams:

Bangladesh (From): Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Shafiul Islam.

India A (From): Abhinav Mukund(c), Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ishank Jaggi, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Chama Milind, Nitin Saini.