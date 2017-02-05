AL expels Shahzadpur Mayor over journo killing

The ruling Awami League has expelled two leaders of the party including Shahzadpur Mayor and Sirajganj district AL organizing secretary Halimul Haque Miru over the killing of journalist Abdul Hakim Shimul.

The other expelled leader is Shahzadpur upzila Awami League member K.M. Nasir Uddin.

They were expelled at an urgent meeting of Shahzadpur upzila Awami League Executive Committee on Sunday noon.

Sirajganj-6 MP Hasibur Rahman Swapon, also President of Shahzadpur upzila Awami League, confirmed the matter. He said the duo were expelled for breaching the code of conduct of the party and deteriorating its image.

Abdul Hakim Shimul, 40, who was Sirajganj district correspondent of Daily Samakal, was hit by stray bullets during a ruling Awami League infighting on Thursday. He succumbed to his injuries on way to Dhaka yesterday.

Miru allegedly opened fire during the factional clash of ruling Awami League ignoring police resistance.