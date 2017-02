Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) held two members of Enam Bahini (group) with arms and ammunition from hill area of Keruntoli under the district’s Maheshkhali on Sunday morning.

Major Ruhul Amin, Company Commander of RAB-7, confirmed the news.

He said RAB members conducted a drive at the area and seized over 10 arms and huge ammunitions.

Detials in this regard will be disclosed later in a press briefing, he added.