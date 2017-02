Two people were killed and two others were injured in explosion of a cylinder while bloating balloons at Sheikhdi Bottola of the capital’s Jatrabari area around 11:30am on Sunday.

Anisur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said a cylinder was blasted while bloating balloons for a party at mess in the area, leaving two dead and two injured.